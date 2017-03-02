Informational pamphlets about the dangers of rabies were handed out in a Stonewall neighborhood Friday morning in response to the discovery of two rabid skunks found in the area within the past six months.
DeSoto Animal Control Director Harold Renfro said the first skunk found about six months ago showed the classic symptoms of an animal with rabies. However, the second one found this week didn’t.
That skunk showed up in a homeowner’s yard during the afternoon. Skunks are nocturnal and only move around at night.
Animal control officers picked up the skunk and took steps to have it tested for rabies. The test came back positive.
Unfortunately for Renfro, it means he’s having to take rabies booster shots. During the skunk’s decapitation – a process necessary to submit the head for rabies testing – the animal’s tooth penetrated Renfro’s glove and punctured his thumb.
Renfro deflected the attention but admits “it’s a serious thing.” He’s been bitten twice before during his 14-year career but this is the first time he’s had to take shots.
“The state demanded I take boosters because the animal was confirmed rabid,” Renfro said.
It could have been worse if Renfro had not taken pre-exposure shots, which are required of people such as animal control officers who work in a field that puts them in possible contact with rabid animals.
The average person would have to undergo the typical series of rabies shots that Renfro says are “very painful.” And it’s expensive. Renfro says each shot costs about $400, pushing a full round of treatment to about $5,000.
“That’s why we quarantine animals and check rabies certificates,” Renfro said.
This is not the first time north DeSoto Parish has had a rabies scare. In 2013, there were 16 cases of either confirmed or suspected rabid skunks found in an area stretching from Stonewall to Kickapoo.
Human rabies is rare in the U.S., with only 55 cases diagnosed since 1990. However, between 16,000 and 39,000 people are vaccinated each year as a precaution after animal bites, according to the CDC.
It’s more common in other parts of the world. About 40,000 to 70,000 rabies-related deaths are recorded worldwide annually. Bites from unvaccinated dogs cause most of the cases, the CDC reports.
Anyone who comes in contact with a skunk or any other animal showing unusual behavior during the day should call animal control at (318) 871-2900. Do not make an attempt to approach or capture it.
DeSoto Veterinary Hospital also encourages everyone to make sure their dogs, cats and horses have been properly vaccinated to protect against rabies.