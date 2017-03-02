A Springhill woman is dead after a head-on collision in Webster Parish tonight.
Shirley Hearnsberger, 88, of Springhill was driving her Lincoln Town Car south on U.S. Highway 371 when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a north bound 2005 Toyota Tacoma operated by Patrick Driskill, 50, also of Springhill.
Hearnsberger wasn't wearing a seatbelt and received fatal injuries. Driskill was wearing a seat belt and received only minor injuries. Hearnsberger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.
The crash remains under investigation.