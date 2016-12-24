The victim has been identified in the Christmas Eve train-pedestrian fatality in Zwolle.
Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said the victim is Kimberly Anne Stonedale, 57. She is originally of New Orleans but moved to Zwolle about a month ago.
The accident happened around p.m. Saturday. A northbound Kansas City Southern train had cleared all the main crossings in Zwolle and was on the north side of town when Stonedale walked onto the tracks near Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
An engineer told police he sounded the horn but the woman never looked up.
State police are investigating the incident.