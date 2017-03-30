The Southeastern Conference says guns and football don't go together -- and the Arkansas Legislature has gotten the message.
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted late this afternoon to exempt sporting arenas from a new law that expanded where concealed guns are allowed. The bill now goes to the Senate for debate
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a message to the University of Arkansas this week that allowing guns in places like Razorback Stadium was risky for the university's future with the conference.
Amid the uproar, the Arkansas representative who sponsored the original bill pushed new legislation to scale it back.
"Given the intense atmosphere surrounding athletic events, adding weapons increases safety concerns and could negatively impact the intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Arkansas in several ways, including scheduling, officiating, recruiting and attendance," Sankey said in a statement.
The proposed new bill would exempt college sporting events from the new state law allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and the State Capitol. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the bill into law last week.
Under the amended exemption, college stadiums such as Razorback Stadium and the university's Medical Sciences department would be able to designate sensitive areas in which they wouldn't want people to carry concealed handguns. To prohibit concealed carry in those sensitive areas, they would have to put together a security plan for those areas and submit it to Arkansas State Police for approval.
Republican Rep. Bob Ballinger said the proposed changes were made to address concerns people had with the original bill.
"We took 10 steps forward, and a lot of people weren't quite ready to go that far forward. So now we're taking one step backward," Ballinger said.
The National Rifle Association, which supported the expanded concealed handguns law, opposes the exemption measure.
"There is no language in [the bill] that could be classified as an SEC exemption," NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide said in an email. "Instead we have a bill that eliminates a considerable amount of fundamental freedoms recognized by the governor just last week."
The Sun Belt Conference -- which includes Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock among its members -- has also backed the exemption.
From Associated Press and Staff Reports