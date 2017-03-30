Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER...DE SOTO... RED RIVER...NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO... SABINE...WESTERN JACKSON...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER... SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES...EASTERN SHELBY...NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 AM CDT... AT 530 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HAUGHTON TO NEAR LOGANSPORT TO 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MELROSE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, RUSTON, NATCHITOCHES, CENTER, MANSFIELD, GRAMBLING, JONESBORO, MILAM, HAUGHTON, ARCADIA, MANY, SAN AUGUSTINE, COUSHATTA, ZWOLLE, LOGANSPORT, RINGGOLD, SIBLEY, CAMPTI AND GIBSLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA...AND EASTERN TEXAS. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA.