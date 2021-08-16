As Sgt. at Arms Office staff distribute masks to crowd members, a woman points out that a number of legislators themselves were not wearing masks, at a meeting of the House Committee on Health and Welfare at the State Capitol, Monday, August 16, 2021. A review of the Office of Public Health's collection, validation, and reporting of COVID-19 related data was on the agenda, as well as discussion of any other laws or policies allowing exceptions to vaccine mandates as they apply to elementary, secondary, and postsecondary school admissions and enrollment. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)