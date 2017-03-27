UPSHUR COUNTY - Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an Upshur County inmate that happened early Sunday morning after he coughed up a bag of what "appeared to be illegal narcotics," according to a press release issued by the Upshur County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.
Desmond Juwon Woods, was booked into the jail on a warrant for violation of parole Sunday afternoon. Around 8 p.m., Woods stated he did not feel well, and EMS was called to the jail.
Woods began to cough as the EMS crew was treating him, and coughed up a bag of "what appeared to be illegal narcotics." He was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Hospital where he later died.
An autopsy has been ordered and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
Courtesy: KYTX