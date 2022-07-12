NEW ORLEANS - The slow and gradually building sixth wave of the coronavirus in Louisiana appeared to make a sharp upward turn on Monday, as case counts soared and hospitalizations rose sharply.
The accelerating case counts appear to be a sign of a wave within a wave — a first for the pandemic —prompted by the spread of new variants in recent weeks, health officials said. And while numbers remain low by historic standards, the increases are likely to dash hopes that the current surge might soon be on its way out.
Still, health officials are not yet worried about the kinds of increases that characterized prior waves of the more than two-year-old pandemic.
“There’s not the expectation that we’re going to see a dramatic surge from what we’ve already been seeing for the last month or month and a half,” State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said. “That said, everything with COVID is uncertain and humbles us all.”
The state Department of Health reported nearly 5,650 new cases on Monday, the highest count since the omicron wave was rising in early January. Over the past week, Louisiana has averaged more than 3,000 new cases a day. That’s more than 50% higher than in the last week of June and nearly 32 times as many cases as the state was averaging in early April, when the pandemic was at a historic ebb.
