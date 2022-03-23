SHREVEPORT, La.--The Urban Farm is here after a few years of delay. Shreveport Green is finally one step closer to bringing fresh produce from their farm right to the tables of those living in food deserts in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.
The Sprague Street farm looks forward to using raised gardening beds and metal troughs to grow fruits and vegetables.
"It's been in the works since 2017 we've had hiccups due to Covid but it is finally happening, we have watermelon, cantaloupe, mustard greens, kale, romaine lettuce, and the list goes on," said Chanetta Brown and Lauren Jones.
It is also a teaching farm so it won't be uncommon to see young people or even seniors out planting and learning.