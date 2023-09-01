NATCHITOCHES, La. - A wildfire is spreading near Lake Gorum Road in Natchitoches, according to Natchitoches sheriffs and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Residents on the west of Lake Gorum Road, east of Janie Gorum Road and south of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum are urged and asked to evacuate until further notice as of 4:25 p.m. Friday.
At 3:32 p.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies and fire districts arrived on the scene of a wildfire on the Lake Gorum Road near Gorum, La.
LADF says the fire moving southeast. Several units are on scene. The scene is active. LA. GOSHEP has been notified.