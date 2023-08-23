SHREVEPORT, La. - This morning on KEEL radio, Shreveport councilwoman Ursula Bowman spoke out on what she feels is bullying from other council members.
She is referring to Tabatha Taylor, Alan Jackson and James Green.
Bowman said Jackson intimidated her when finding out about the raises.
“He told me that he would discuss issues with the three of us but it had to stay there between us. He wasn't discussing with the other council members,” said Bowman, “He directly told me that if I didn't agree with him... just know we won't be voting with you on anything."
Bowman says she wants to serve the people in her community.
“But when you show me who you are. I'm gonna believe you. I came here to work for the city, y'all came here to intimidate people. That don't work well with me,” Bowman said.
Willie Bradford served on the council for eight years. He talked about how he feels the dispute will impact the council moving forward.
“If that's happening… that's a red flag of trust. That's a serious indictment to say council members have a lack of trust with each other,” Bradford said.
Bradford said to rebuild trust, the council needs to focus on making Shreveport better.
“Let's work together. Let's look at some projects and some legislation that we can agree together, to put together, to help move this city forward and to make it better,” Bradford said.
Taylor declined an interview. KTBS 3 contacted Jackson and Green, and they have not responded.