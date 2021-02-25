MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Oklahoma Eastern District U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden effective Feb. 28.
It is customary for newly elected presidents to ask for the resignations of U.S. Attorneys appointed by the previous administration.
Kuester was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017. He took office on Sept. 25, 2017.
Prior to his appointment, Kuester was served as district attorney for Oklahoma’s 27th District, which serves Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner Counties.