SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson has been making the rounds on cable news since Sunday, defending President Trump against impeachment and raising his own political profile.
Johnson hasn't limited his appearances to Republican-friendly Fox News. He's also ventured into more adversarial venues on MSNBC and CNN.
On Monday, CNN's Jake Tapper sparred with Johnson, asking him about Trump asking for "a favor" from Ukraine's president.
"The president didn't ask Zelensky to do him a favor, he said do us a favor, and that's a very important word," Johnson said. "He was making sure that the precious treasure of taxpayers was not to be misspent overseas."
KTBS Political Analyst Scott Hughes drew a parallel between that parsing of words for Trump with the last time a president was impeached.
"When you see an argument over the word 'is' like we had with President Clinton, or the word 'do me a favor or do us a favor,' you're really trying to win favor in the jury of public opinion," Hughes said.
Hughes added that Johnson's cable show appearances are likely raising his approval within the GOP.
"This is a huge political move for Mike Johnson. He certainly comes from a district that is strongly Republican. He probably doesn't have any real re-election concerns here every two years. And so if anything this strengthens his hold on the local district. But it really gives him respect and standing within his party because he's doing with the party wants him to do," Hughes said.
Johnson has worked as a constitutional law attorney. During his interviews, he's repeated other familiar themes.
He says Ukraine's president has said he felt no pressure during the phone call with Trump in July. And Johnson says Ukraine was unaware that U.S. aid was being held up, and that the aid was eventually released with no investigation of rival Joe Biden or his son.