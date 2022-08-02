LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has issued a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court's judgment in Rutledge vs. Little Rock Family Planning Services.
This follows vacating a lower court order blocking Arkansas's ban on abortions performed on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis and ordering Little Rock Family Planning Services to pay the State of Arkansas for filing costs associated with seeking Supreme Court review.
The Supreme Court victory comes after the dismissal of Planned Parenthood vs. Gillespie in federal district court, where Arkansas terminated Planned Parenthood's participation in the State's Medicaid program.
"For the last two years, Arkansas has been the most pro-life state in the union because of the work of the dedicated staff at the Attorney General’s Office," Attorney General Rutledge said. "After certifying the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe and Casey, which ended elective abortion in Arkansas, my office jumped into action to strike all remaining abortion lawsuits. I have always advocated for the lives of unborn children because no baby should ever face the unimaginable and horrifying fate of abortion."