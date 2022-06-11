HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: A traveller walks through the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Many countries have tightened travel restrictions after it was announced the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, named Omicron. On November 25. U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced travel mandates and required all inbound international travelers to be tested within one day of departure for the United States. Biden also announced that the federal mask mandate requiring travelers to wear masks in airports, on planes, and on other modes of public transportation such as trains and buses has been extended through March 18. The travel bans announced on November 26 prohibit entry into the U.S. of non-citizens coming from eight countries in southern Africa. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)