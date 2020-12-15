COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. - USA Boxing National Office announced the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships, scheduled for Dec. 5-12, will take place March 25-April 3, 2021 in Shreveport, La.
“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC) worked hard to accommodate USA Boxing making adjustments to their schedule to meet our needs,” said USA Boxing Event Coordinator, Taryn Cass. “We feel confident that the new dates will allow us to host a successful event and enable us to provide the experience that our members expect and deserve in a safe environment.”
With the new dates, the tournament will add three extra days of competition. The added days will allow for a soft start giving boxers, coaches, officials, and staff an opportunity to adjust to the Covid-19 mitigation procedure. The tournament will have early check-in on the 25th-26th, with official check-in on the 27th.
At this time, USA Boxing will continue to enforce a no-spectator policy for the event and will reevaluate the policy at a minimum of six weeks out from the event on Feb. 11.