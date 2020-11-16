BATON ROUGE, La. - USA Today released an article Monday claiming LSU officials have repeatedly ignored or mishandled rape and sexual assault allegations made by female students against male students, the journal specifically referred to cases involving former LSU running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Drake Davis.
The article said, “LSU’s failure to adequately address sexual misconduct goes beyond one star running back, a USA Today investigation found. Officials in the university’s athletic department and broader administration repeatedly have ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims’ requests for protections and subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators.”
USA Today went on to claim that, “Guice and Davis included, at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since coach Ed Orgeron took over the team four years ago, records show. But the details of how LSU handled complaints against the other seven, including two who played key roles on its 2020 national championship team, remain largely secret..”
LSU Athletics issued a quick response to the claim Monday morning, stating: “We are aware of the USA Today article and are reviewing the allegations. In the meantime, it’s important for us to emphasize that LSU does not tolerate sexual assault or any form of abuse.
Orgeron spoke briefly on the matter Monday, saying he had "confidence" the university was working to address its internal issues.
According to the university's website, "Any student or employee who believes that he or she has been subjected to discrimination, harassment or sexual misconduct or any other violation of this policy has a right to report the conduct to the Campus Title IX Coordinator or to any other responsible party."