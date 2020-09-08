WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that low-income Louisiana residents recovering from Hurricane Laura could be eligible for a helping hand from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said households who may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP – if they meet the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.
“This Administration is committed to ensuring that the people of Louisiana can get the food they need as they recover from the hurricane’s damage and disruption,” Perdue said. “D-SNAP will provide additional support for our neighbors in the Bayou State. We’re with them now and will be throughout the recovery.”