BLANCHARD, La. -- Caddo Parish has dealt with its share of flooding, hurricanes, and even tornadoes. But the U.S. Geologicial Survey confirmed an earthquake that rattled the northern part of the parish early Thursday morning. The quake's epicenter was reported about three miles west of Blanchard. While people living nearby definitely felt the tremor, the USGS received reports from people who felt something in Shreveport and Bossier City.
"It scared the daylights out of me," said MaryLou Lindle, who has lived in Blanchard for her entire life.
The self-proclaimed night owl was still awake around 2 a.m. Thursday, watching TV and scrolling through videos on TikTok.
"[The video] had a thing about 'fear not,' and 10 little prayers to not be fearful."
At that moment, her house began to shake. At the time, Lindle didn't realize what was happening and thought someone was trying to break in. She turned off the television and all the lights, frightened for her life.
"I'm thinking, 'Lord, you just told me not to fear. Here I am fearing. It's just the devil I guess," said Lindle.
Lindle said she can laugh about it now but even once the shaking stopped, it took about an hour for her to calm down. It would be several more hours before she finally learned what happened from watching the news. The USGS confirmed a 3.0 magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning with a reported epicenter about 3 miles west of town, 3 miles below the surface of the earth. Despite the quake's remote location, the USGS is confident in their science.
"We have seismometers all over the U.S. and all over the world," said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS. "We can detect the size of the earthquake on a minimum of three seismometers and triangulate to determine the location. About 56 seismometers detected this earthquake."
The quake's depth is a big reason why so many people felt it, even beyond the immediate area.
"That's a very shallow earthquake," said Caruso. "People feel shallow earthquakes more strongly. When we have deep earthquakes, there's a farther distance between where the earthquake occurs underground and where people feel it."
Louisiana isn't known for its earthquakes but similar tremors are possible almost anywhere, according to Caruso. Lindle believes there may be another factor.
"I also kind of wondered if it had anything to do with fracking," said Lindle. "Right behind my house, they were doing the oil thing and fracking."
Caruso said it's a possibility but not because of the fracking process itself.
"It's the disposal of the wastewater that's a byproduct of the fracking that we've seen cause earthquakes," Caruso clarified.
While no injuries or major damage were reported, Lindle said she found a crack in her home that she'd never noticed before. She can't say for sure if it's due to the earthquake. But she says she'll be prepared just in case of another tremor.
"If one ever does hit our area again, I will certainly know more how to react," said Lindle with a laugh."I won't have to turn out the lights and try and find a stun gun to protect myself."
The USGS website offers "Did You Feel It?" a reporting tool to allow people to send information about their experience during a potential earthquake. As of Thursday night, they received 37 responses related to the quake in northern Caddo Parish.