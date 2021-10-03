WASHINGTON D.C.- The U.S. Postal Service is currently experiencing a shortage on funding and workers, and burdened by the pandemic-era influx of packages. Unfortunately it's about to get worse.
As of this past Friday, mail in the United States is more expensive and, in many cases, much slower. This is due to a new and controversial service standard that reduces post office hours and charges consumers peak shipping rates. This make matters difficult, especially with the holidays coming up.
The USPS' terrible financial situation is largely Congress' fault. Ironically, the USPS is cash-flow positive. The agency, which receives no taxpayer funding, has been hindered by Congress' ruling in 2006 which stated that it has to pre-fund 75 years' worth of retirement benefits. This is an arcane system that no other government agency follows.