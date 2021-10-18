SHREVEPORT, La -- Utility companies are pushing back on a plan by the City of Shreveport to charge permit fees whenever they bore into the ground. The companies say they're already paying. And the extra money the city wants to charge will just be passed on to their customers.
AEP SWEPCO and CenterPoint Energy already pay the city millions every year in franchise fees. In the case of SWEPCO, it's up to $12 million, according to a top official.
But Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration wants to charge them -- and other contractors -- $150 for permits. SWEPCO and CenterPoint say that with their daily digs, that'll run up hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra cost. And they say their franchise fees should exempt them.
"I don't know of another jurisdiction where we have a franchise and similar permitting," Bobby Gilliam, attorney for SWEPCO, told a meeting of the city council's infrastructure committee.
City Councilman John Nickelson wasn't swayed, saying, "The franchise agreements we're discussing do not exempt the utilities from participating in the permit process and from paying a reasonable fee for permits."
The city attorney's office will review the franchise fee agreements. That's expected to delay a council vote that's set for its next meeting on October 26.
Eric Barkley, CenterPoint Energy District Director, noted his company's contributions to the city. He told the committee, "We try to work with everybody and we want to be great partners with you guys. And I find this discussion disturbing just because it seems to be coming down to the fee."
CenterPoint's attorney, William Bradford, told the committee that the city's plan is bad business.
"Why would I engage as a business owner with the city of Shreveport in an agreement when the city has shown me that it is willing to change those terms and impose additional costs as that agreement exists?" Bradford said.
Nickelson told his fellow council members, "I don't understand the hesitation. It seems imminently reasonable to me that we should impose reasonable permitting fees for this sort of activity."
The permits are aimed at tracking down contractors who damage the city's sewer and water lines. Water & Sewerage Director William Daniel reported that there've been at least 650 such incidents in the last five years. But SWEPCO and CenterPoint officials say other contractors are to blame.