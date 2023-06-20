MARSHALL, Texas -- An out-of-state utility company lineman working on storm damage repair in Marshall, Texas Monday has died.
Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt confirmed to KTBS the man suffered a heat-related death Monday night. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause.
He died around 9 p.m. at a hotel in which he was staying in Marshall. He was employed with Appalachian Power, Oswalt said.
Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter said the man was a line mechanic from Milton, W.V. His name was not released.
Porter said an investigation is ongoing.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues," Porter said in a text to KTBS.
Thousands of lineman from other states have been working in the ArkLaTex since Friday's early morning storms left over 200,000 utility customers without power.