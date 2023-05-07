DALLAS - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, formed in response to the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas announced in a Sunday release that it will be recognizing the Allen, Texas responding law enforcement officer who "neutralized" the Dallas, Texas shooter over the weekend with its National Hero Award for bravery and dedication to duty.
Daniel Chapin, founder of the national nonprofit dedicated to ending school violence, stated that the foundation will be recognizing the officer at a formal ceremony to be determined by the department.
Chapin noted that the officer will join other national award recipients such as Hero Teacher Award recipient, Abigail Zwerner and Nashville officers, Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo.