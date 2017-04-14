The VA introduced a website that provides appointment wait times at every hospital in the US.
It shows that veterans right here in the Ark-La-Tex still wait almost two months before they can get their first appointment with a primary care doctor. But the wait is even longer in some places, for example, 75 days in Jackson, Mississippi and 52 days in Amarillo, Texas.
Overton Brooks is doing better with appointments for mental health services, with an average wait time of nine days.
This comes two years after whistleblower Shea Wilkes accused the medical center of falsifying appointment data to make wait times appear shorter.
An investigation concluded there was no evidence to support those allegations.
Wilkes still works at Overton Brooks.
"Definitely a step in the right direction to open up that transparency that the VA has struggled with over the past couple of years," Wilkes explained. "I think that looking at the numbers, and talking to people across the nation, since yesterday, we were really shocked to see the numbers. They were more accurate than what we've ever seen."
The new website also lets veterans check how satisfied patients are with the care they receive at a VA hospital. Another section shows how VA hospitals compare with other hospitals in a community.