SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the medical center confirmed this information after sources informed KTBS of the positive test result, and said the employee is currently in isolation at home.
Overton Brooks did not release any additional information about the employee, citing privacy concerns. But spokesman Shannon Arledge said those who came into contact with the employee have been notified.
"We conduct tracings on every employee and veteran that tests positive to determine risk and notify and monitor those people," Arledge said.
KTBS also obtained an internal email from Overton Brooks, stating that five new positive coronavirus test results were returned Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to seven at the medical center. According to the email, that number includes four inpatient veterans, two veterans who are quarantined at home and the employee who is quarantined at home.