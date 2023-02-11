Vacant house fire on Fairy and Drexel St.

SHREVEPORT, La.- The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire near the intersection of Fairy Ave. and Drexel St. Friday night.
The first units arrived on the scene within four minutes of the dispatch and found a single-story structure engulfed in flames. Crews immediately took measures to extinguish the fire and prevent damage to surrounding properties.
It is reported that the residence was unoccupied. Approximately twenty firefighters operating eight units worked together to bring the fire under control in about 35 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. During this time, a full assessment of the damage is not available. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
If you want a smoke detector installed in your home by Shreveport Fire Department, please call 318-673-6740.