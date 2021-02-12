MINDEN, La. - LSU Health Shreveport has rescheduled its vaccination clinic that was set for Tuesday, because of the winter weather. The clinic is now set for Tuesday, February, 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The site will still be at the Webster Parish Fairgrounds at 800 Goodwill Drive. Louisiana residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, age 65 and over, are encouraged to pre-register here. While pre-registration is requested, it is not required.
Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine should be prepared to provide their ID and insurance information. Those under age 65 may also pre-register to receive the vaccine. Appointment times will be emailed once an individual meets the Louisiana Department of Health criteria to receive the vaccine.