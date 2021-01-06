SHREVEPORT, La. -- Senior citizens who want the COVID-19 vaccination now have immediate options.
David Raines Community Health Centers is administering shots now. The only requirement is an appointment is necessary.
Then on Monday, LSU Health Shreveport will have vaccinations available -- also by appointment.
The only difference is the David Raines centers are giving the Moderna vaccination and LSU Health, the Pfizer vaccination.
At David Raines, those who want to make an appointment should call 318-227-3354.
Appointments will be made at the center nearest the person's location and will be scheduled to be as convenient as possible. David Raines operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.
Hours will be extended into the evening and even on Saturdays as needed. No walk-ups will be accepted, however.
“Senior citizens across our nation have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. As a healthcare provider in northwest Louisiana, David Raines Community Health Centers has made it a top priority to protect our senior citizens by providing them with access to vaccinations,” said Willie C. White III, David Raines Community Health Centers CEO.
Seniors interested in getting the vaccination from LSU Health Shreveport must pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time.
Everyone seeking to get the vaccine at LSU Health Shreveport should bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered, wear a mask and wear clothing with easy access to upper arm where vaccine will be administered. Individuals will remain in car to receive vaccine allowing for safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.
LSU Health will give the shots starting Monday at Fairground Field located at 3701 Hudson. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.