SHREVEPORT, La. - The battle over mandatory vaccinations is heating up.
President Joe Biden struck the latest blow with a mandate last week by executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees of businesses that employ more than 100 workers.
Can the President of the United States with a stroke of a pen require American citizens who work for private companies to put a needle and a vaccination in their body? That is the question that many are trying to figure out right now.
KTBS spoke with constitutional attorney Royal Alexander about Biden’s latest mandate.
"I believe firmly that the President does not have the constitutional authority to force private businesses to mandate a vaccine of their employees. But, with courts being the way courts have been recently, I can see a court saying for reasons of health and safety we're simply going to allow that to trump individual rights, to trump the rights of business owners, but that's going to be challenged in court. A broad reach of federal power like this will be absolutely challenged in court," said attorney Royal Alexander.
Many companies, some labor unions and governors from close to 20 states have already lined up against the mandate with some saying they plan to sue the Biden administration.
And with an employee shortage already in effect across the nation many are quitting, resigning or suing over strict vaccination mandates. One of the latest being employees of the Los Angeles Police Department.