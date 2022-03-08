FILE - In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 file photo, People wait in line to enter the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to sit in overflow rooms to hear arguments in New Orleans. President Joe Biden's requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 is awaiting judgment from a federal appeals court after arguments in New Orleans. An administration attorney told the court Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that a federal judge in Texas overstepped his authority when he blocked the mandate. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)