LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The latest COVID-19 vaccine numbers show Arkansas lagging behind most of the nation.
Right now, the state is ranked 47th in the country for the percentage of people fully vaccinated. And despite many efforts to make the vaccine accessible and encourage people, our rate is actually going down.
In a state with vaccine hesitancy, they say the key is education and trust. That's what Kavanaugh Pharmacy is trying to accomplish by partnering with churches and community groups to give out shots.
“Trying to go out in the community to reach people where they are. And we may not give 50 shots an hour, but if we can give 10 more people vaccinated every time we go somewhere that's certainly helping increase the numbers. It may be small in time but we're still helping to increase those numbers."
Anne Pace says they've seen a huge slowdown in people coming in for their first dos, and Arkansas is falling behind other states.
"It's lower than most. That bothers me because we want to take care of every citizen we have here in the state.
Last week the state announced vaccine incentives including free lottery tickets and free fishing and hunting licenses.
"Are the incentives working? So far the incentives really have not given us much of a bump at all.”
But Colonel Ator says he doesn't take too much stock in our state's national ranking because Arkansas has its own challenges being a rural state.
Ator says they expect cases and hospitalizations to rise in the fall and the vaccine is our best bet to keep people healthy and prevent more deaths.
On Friday, health officials reported 253 new cases of the virus in Arkansas.160 of those are confirmed positives, and 93 are probable.
Deaths were up by two since Thursday. Hospitalizations are down by two with 178 currently hospitalized.
The state's active case count is now over 1,700.