SHREVEPORT, La.- Maggie Vanchiere was hesitant at first but courage and a little advice from dad helped her pull through.
“I understand the hesitation, I am a parent first,” said Dr. John Vanchiere.
For these two it’s a family affair because this family believes making it to the other side of the pandemic takes everyone doing their part.
For Dr. Vanchiere giving this shot meant continuing a tradition passed down from his father rooted in saving lives.
“I’ve gotten a lot of practice, my father gave me my vaccines when I was a kid so its good for me, I think about him,” said Vanchiere.
He says the new chapter of letting young people get the vaccine should mean the end of another chapter.
“This is part of bringing the pandemic phase of the virus to a close,” said Vanchiere.
“Get the shot, it doesn’t hurt that much just deal with it,” said Maggie Vanchiere.
Maggie received $100 for taking the shot.