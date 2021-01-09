SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Ark-La-Tex health care workers who received the first vaccines in mid-December are now getting their second and final shots. But after the deadliest month of the pandemic to date, and with the vaccine rollout still in the early stages, doctors and nurses urge everyone not to stop distancing and precautions.
"It's like, we've had about a 10-month mass casualty incident," said Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer with Willis-Knighton Health System. "Those incidents only last usually a couple of hours, and then you decompress. These health care workers have been incredible. They've been doing this for 10 months around the clock, they haven't had any rest. They're really inspiring in what they do."
The vaccine is still viewed as the light at the end of the tunnel, but Crawford cautions, we haven't seen the full impact of the post-holiday surge.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said Crawford. "But we can at least see it's going to be later this year when that happens."
As more vaccines become available, health care groups are expanding the list of people who are eligible in Louisiana to those over the age of 70. There are several vaccination options available including via David Raines Community Centers and from LSU Health starting next week in most cases, you have to make an appointment ahead of time.
