SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker headed toward the ArkLaTex was in the southwest US Friday afternoon. It's forecast to move through this weekend bringing wind and showers on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Saturday according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Winds may range from near 20 mph to gusts over 30.
Fortunately, this storm system is not expected to bring widespread severe weather. A Marginal Risk is forecast north of the area according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Also, rain amounts are expected to be light.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A warm front will move to the north early Saturday bringing warmer weather. Showers are possible in northeast Texas and Oklahoma.
By the lunch hour, showers are forecast across east Texas up into Arkansas and Oklahoma.
During the afternoon, most of the ArkLaTex will receive some rain. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, but not too likely.
Rain is projected to move out of the area Saturday evening followed by clearing.
Sunshine returns Sunday. It will start out cold that morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Sunny and cool weather is forecast for Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Gusty northwest winds may exceed 20 mph during the day.
