Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are urging residents to lock their doors, take their keys and hide their stuff after a string of car break-ins at a Texarkana ballpark.
As temperatures warm up, more people are head out to parks, pools, and trailheads, but so do thieves.
Police say car break-ins happen all year round, but they increase during the warmer months. Just last weekend, there were several cars broken into around the ballpark at Spring Lake Park.
Officer say most of the time thieves troll through neighborhoods and parking lots looking unlocked vehicles, but they may take a chance on busting out windows if valuables are left in plain sight.
Authorities say some of the items stolen include purses, wallets, computers, money and even guns.
"A lot of times these guns show up in other crimes. Hide your stuff. Don't leave anything out for people to see it when they're walking past your car. In most cases, they're not going to mess with your car at all," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas police spokesman.
Police say you should also park in well-lit areas, activate your car alarm if you have one and, of course, never leave your car unattended if it's running.
Police say more often than not, items that are stolen are not able to be recovered.
If you see anything suspicious, never confront anyone yourself. Authorities say you should report your suspicions to law enforcement.