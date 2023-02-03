Bossier City Fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City.

The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed.

No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.

