BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City.
The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed.
No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
