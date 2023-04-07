MARION COUNTY. Tx-- Friday morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Fisherman. The Fisherman was on the south side of Lake O’ the Pines in southwest Marion County, Texas, and could see a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.
Deputies and a local wrecker service arrived at the scene and removed the Jeep from the water. It was discovered a woman was still in the vehicle and moving.
She was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep and transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.
It was determined during the rescue that the woman was listed as a missing person from the Longview Texas Police Department.