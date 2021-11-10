SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday marks Veterans Day, the federal holiday held annually on November 11 to honor military veterans that have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Here are a list of services that will be offered to U.S. veterans Thursday in the ArkLaTex:
- Shreveport Airport Authority staff will unveil a Wall of Honor display at Shreveport Regional Airport at 11:30 a.m. The Wall of Honor is designed to recognize all the people who have served or are currently serving in the military. The ceremony, which will take place on the pedestrian sky bridge on the second level of the airport.
- Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Shreveport will offer a free lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to veterans that present a Veterans Card or Military ID.
- First Baptist Church in Shreveport will be giving a tribute to veterans through music from Sanctuary Choir, FBC School Choirs, Orchestra and River Cities Jubilee Chorus at 6 p.m.
- Golden Corral will serve a complimentary "thank you" meal to all active duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night. All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide.
- Walk-On's is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger & side of fries.