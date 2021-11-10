SHREVEPORT, La. - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center observed Veterans Day on Wednesday.
The outdoor event was held in the medical center's front circle.
Two new mobile medical units were on display, and the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard presented the colors and a flag folding event.
The observance also included a flag-raising ceremony for the state flags of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas-military flags from each branch of service.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins talked about why honoring vets is so important.
"Being a leader of this city I gotta emphasize to the public we gotta honor our veterans every day. We gotta make sure we tackle those deep-rooted issues with veterans' homelessness right now, veterans' unemployment, we gotta make sure we're taking care of those veterans like they went abroad and took care of us," Perkins said.