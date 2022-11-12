Veterans Day Parade brings large crowd to downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A large crowd gathered in downtown Texarkana to give thanks to the men and women who have served our country.
The annual veterans parade started at East Broad and Hazel Streets.
With American flags flying in the hands of spectators, veterans, marching bands and multiple community groups and organizations, rode down the streets of downtown Texarkana.
There were also vintage cars, floats and motorcycle groups on the parade route.
"I like honoring our veterans. That's what it's all about to me," said Gregory Beck, Vietnam Veterans of America Texarkana Chapter President.
Beck says it's not only important to honor our nation's veterans, but to teach that respect to younger generations.
"They don't teach history in school anymore. I got one of the kids out here to talk to one of the Purple Heart recipients. They can learn what happened and everything," said explained Beck.
The theme of the this year's parade was honoring those who received the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart.
Two vietnam veterans, who received the Purple Heart, Sgt. Robert Brown and Sgt. Richard Hall, were the grand marshals.
"You have to be wounded, or get killed to earn a Purple Heart, to me it's a prestigious medal," said Beck.
Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Hall of New Boston is a recipient of the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.
The decorated war veteran spent 21 years in the military.
He says it's an honor to give back to the country he loves.
"It's a patriotic thing. I'm just proud that I was asked to do it," said Sgt. Hall.
This year's parade was hosted by the Texarkana Area Veterans Council.