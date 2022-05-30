KEITHVILLE, La - Memorial Day ceremonies going on all across the Arkla Tex on Monday.
One of the largest gatherings happening on this special day was at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.
A crowd of a several hundred and special guests honored veterans past and present with wreaths, the national anthem and pledge of allegiance. Monday's guest speaker was retired Air Force Major Khalisha Starr. KTBS talked to her about what the festivities meant to her and why she was proud to be a part of it.
"It's special to me because I love my country. The veterans who died and are buried here did too. We have to take time and remember our veterans or we'll forget history, so for me it's personal. I'm here to honor the ones who have fallen and the ones who are still serving today," said Maj. Khalisha S. Starr, United States Air Force Ret.
The cemetery also had some new benches dedicated by local veterans organizations. They were placed in areas for people to be able sit down and relax while honoring their fallen loved ones.