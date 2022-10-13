SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans."
That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in 2014. He resigned from that position later that summer.
That came after a KTBS 3 News investigation showed that the veterans hospital was manipulating wait time data.
After McGauly was brought back as chief of staff last month, Wilkes says he had a meeting with McGauly and the hospital director, and let his feelings be known.
"Why should I trust you?" Wilkes says he told McGauly. "You are the highest medical professional at this hospital entrusted with the care of veterans in the Arklatex area. And you told misled them to believe there were no wait time issues. Their care was there.
"And we know that's not true," Wilkes says.
The hospital gave KTBS a written statement on McGauly's rehiring, reading in part: "He was thoroughly vetted for the Chief of Staff position and has the full confidence and support of the Shreveport VA leadership team."
Wilkes says the VA has made strides in patient care since the scandal. But he says McGauly's rehiring is a step back to the VA practice of recycling failed administrators.