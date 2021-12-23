SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is dead following a shooting on Madison Avenue in Shreveport. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m., Thursday.
Police tell KTBS 3 News the victim passed away after transport to the hospital.
More than 15 units responded to the scene, the incident also closed the roadway in both directions.
Shreveport Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people in the parking lot of a convenience store in the area.
Authorities confirm one suspect is in custody. Stay with KTBS 3 News for more information on this developing story.
This marks the 90th homicide for the city of Shreveport.