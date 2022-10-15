HAUGHTON, La. - The victim of a hit-and-run crash Friday night on US Highway 80 has been identified as 81-year-old Donald Finnell of Haughton.
Just after 12 noon on Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating the one-vehicle fatality hit-and-run crash, after a body was discovered on US Hwy 80, east of Stockwell Road in Haughton.
RELATED: Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
The initial investigation revealed that Friday night, just before 10:00 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 35-year-old Matthew Jones of South Carolina, was traveling east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, Finnell was walking near the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Jones struck Finnell.
Investigators say after the crash, Jones fled the scene and made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.
Finnell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner.
Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.
It is unknown if impairment is a contributing factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.