SHREVEPORT, La. - The name of the person killed in the fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport has been released. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jarviz Raytez Thompson, 21, died at the scene of the accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Milam Street.
Shreveport police spokesman Marcus Hines tells KTBS 3 that it appears that a black Nissan Sentra was speeding, when it crashed into a silver Chevrolet pickup truck. Hines says it was the driver of the Nissan who at the scene.
"You now it's a horrible way to start the new year for this victim and their family whoever they may be," said Hines.
Two people in the pickup were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.