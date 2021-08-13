SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a triple shooting Thursday in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. He is Javoris Debouse, 23.
Debouse along with two other people were shot several times in the 600 block of West 64th Street near Clift Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.
Police say someone pulled up in a car, got out and fired shots before driving away. There's no word on the condition of the wounded.
At one point, the Caddo Middle Career and Technology School across the street was placed on lockdown.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.