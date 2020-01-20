SHREVEPORT, La. - The victim from Sunday night's crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital has been named.
Calvin Wayne Johnson, 66, of Shreveport was killed in a T-bone crash at East 70th Street and Youree Drive.
According to 911 reports the crash happened just after 7 p.m.
Shreveport Police have re-opened East 70th westbound after it was closed for crash investigators.
Cpl. Angie Willhite with Shreveport Police says the person transported has non-life threatening injuries and there were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation.