E. 70th fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - The victim from Sunday night's crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital has been named.

Calvin Wayne Johnson, 66, of Shreveport was killed in a T-bone crash at East 70th Street and Youree Drive. 

According to 911 reports the crash happened just after 7 p.m.

Shreveport Police have re-opened East 70th westbound after it was closed for crash investigators.  

Cpl. Angie Willhite with Shreveport Police says the person transported has non-life threatening injuries and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

