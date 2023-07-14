BLANCHARD, La. -- A north Caddo Parish man and several pets died early Tuesday morning in a house fire, the state fire marshal's office said.
Jayson Crist, 47, died when the mobile home he lived in on the 7100 block of Billie Lee Lane burned around 1:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crist was identified through fingerprint comparison, and an autopsy was ordered.
At least seven cats also died in the fire.
Fire marshal deputies determined the fire began in an add-on sunroom where there were numerous extension cords and power strips connected throughout the room. An electrical malfunction related to unsafe wiring or natural causes related to severe weather in the area at the time of the fire are possible causes of the fire.
There were no working smoke alarms in this home.
The fire remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office.