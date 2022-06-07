UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. June 8, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man shot and killed in north Shreveport Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Caddo Coroner's Office.
Kabrodrick L. Mitchell, 28, of Hoyte Drive in Shreveport, was found shot several times in his car just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jamison Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mitchell was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
The shooting marks Shreveport's 29th homicide of 2022.
ORIGINAL report 4:11 p.m. June 7, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. That's the second fatal shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.
Police confirm one person is dead and another was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jamison Street off Russell Road at 3:15 p.m. An hour later, 12 units were still on the scene.
The search is on for the driver of an orange Dodge Challenger who police say was involved in the shooting.
No arrest has been made in a shooting Monday night that left a 15-year-old dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. That shootout happened at the corner of West 70th and Jewella shortly before 10 p.m.
