ATLANTA, TX - A juvenile is now in custody following a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Texas around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. 

Atlanta Police officers said they found Elijah Smith suffering from a gunshot wound in a backyard on the 100 block of Polk Street.

According to Capt. Greg Restelle of the Atlanta Police Department, Smith was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. of a gunshot wound at Ochsner Health in Shreveport where he was being treated.  

Smith’s body has been taken for an autopsy to a crime lab in Mesquite, Texas.

The shooting is still under investigation.  

