HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80.
The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell.
State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of the Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home & Park.
Troopers discovered during their investigating a South Carolina man, Matthew Jones, 35, hit Finnell, who was walking near the highway, around 10 Friday night.
Investigators said Jones left the accident scene and made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, state police said.